RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.81 N/A -0.18 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54

Table 1 demonstrates RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. Accuray Incorporated’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Accuray Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Accuray Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Accuray Incorporated’s potential upside is 90.11% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 86% respectively. 3.2% are RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Accuray Incorporated

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Accuray Incorporated.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.