RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Reaches $3.80 After 4.00% Down Move; AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Had 5 Bulls

The stock of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 171,398 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $280.81M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RTIX worth $11.23 million less.

Among 5 analysts covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Friday, March 8. The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. See AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold

The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 1.24M shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Had ‘Constructive Meeting’ With FDA Regarding DSUVIA at End of Jan 2018; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MARCH 31, 2018 CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF $51.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA™; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO SUBMITTED TO FDA UPDATED DFU, AND A REVISED PROTOCOL FOR HF STUDY REQUIRED TO VALIDATE EFFECTIVENESS OF DFU CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $9.89M; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX RESUBMITS NDA FOR DSUVIA™; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees DSUVIA NDA Resubmission in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Verition Fund Mngmt invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Jane Street Ltd reported 26,063 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Cranbrook Wealth Lc holds 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 4,665 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). 8,717 were reported by Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Alpine Global Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 33,928 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 21,575 shares. 10,669 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 174,175 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. 2.42 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,630 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 620,557 shares. Citigroup invested in 113,056 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for AcelRx (ACRX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $190.97 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $126,351 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider EDWARDS MARK G bought $56,890. $2,360 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was bought by Palmer Pamela P on Thursday, February 28. The insider Dasu Badri N bought 9,206 shares worth $25,869. Another trade for 3,234 shares valued at $9,088 was made by Angotti Vincent J. on Thursday, February 28. Shares for $10,346 were bought by Hamel Lawrence G on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 ASADORIAN RAFFI bought $10,248 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 3,647 shares.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RTI Surgical® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:RTIX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Surgical® Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K RTI Surgical Holdings, For: Aug 01 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical® Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:RTIX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $280.81 million. The firm provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.