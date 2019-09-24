RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Comparison side by side

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 4 0.78 N/A -0.18 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 10.67 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Risk and Volatility

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 61.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.