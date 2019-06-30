RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.12 N/A -0.18 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 79.68 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.7% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares and 1.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 31.5% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.