RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Comparison side by side

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.12 N/A -0.18 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 44 6.08 N/A 1.48 29.12

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Globus Medical Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

The Current Ratio of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Globus Medical Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Globus Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Institutional investors held 73.7% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares and 91.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Globus Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65% Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49%

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.