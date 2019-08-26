RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Comparing side by side

Both RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 0.77 N/A -0.18 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5%

Volatility & Risk

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s -0.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.9 and 0.9 respectively. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 11.8% respectively. About 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 1.43% -0.7% -20.37% -1.39% -7.39% 15.14% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87%

For the past year RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has 15.14% stronger performance while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -11.87% weaker performance.

Summary

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.