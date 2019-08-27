Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shares Declined While Girard Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 9,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 44,917 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 35,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 4.40 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 63,586 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against CVS Health Corporation – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,514 shares to 89,088 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 17,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,507 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.03M shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc reported 305,587 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Limited Company has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westover Capital Llc invested in 0.19% or 6,656 shares. 2.84 million were reported by Raymond James & Associate. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 763,577 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Iowa Commercial Bank holds 28,113 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Contravisory Management stated it has 56,369 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport invested in 5,931 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co accumulated 31,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Beech Hill Incorporated reported 103,960 shares or 3.46% of all its holdings. Meridian Counsel holds 13,260 shares. Altavista Wealth accumulated 0.51% or 26,750 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Ltd Liability Corp reported 887,695 shares. Citigroup accumulated 14,010 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Co Ma invested 1.51% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Price T Rowe Md reported 85,509 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 9,591 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 56,379 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated reported 640 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Eam Investors Lc accumulated 202,320 shares. 103,965 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. State Street accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 39,270 shares.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTI Surgical beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RTI Surgical® Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RTI Surgical® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® Reaches 5000 Implant Milestone for Fortilink® Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Donor Services and Versiti Celebrate the Gift of Tissue Donation with Donate Life Float in 2019 Rose Parade® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.