Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.93 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position Held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 11,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, up from 90,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $162.2. About 1.97 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 163,225 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS -CBI REPORT EXONERATES CO’S OFFICIALS FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MATTER ABOUT MURDER OF RTI ACTIVIST IN MAHARASHTRA; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 38,610 shares to 24,447 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 20,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,503 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt invested in 1,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.17% or 711,200 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1.04M shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 1,300 shares. Ar Asset has invested 1.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Northern Tru stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 76,882 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,837 shares. American Mgmt Com invested 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Da Davidson & Company reported 7,659 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.3% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

