Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Cut Position by $2.93 Million; As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shares Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $944,990

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.0133 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2367. About 41,012 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 13/03/2018 Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,557 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 84,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 2.06 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 189,500 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Menta Cap Limited Com owns 44,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 15,696 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research invested in 76,766 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 89 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 5,878 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company invested in 735,308 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 1.44M shares. 53,252 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Axa owns 164,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 103,965 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 64,173 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 0.82% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,191 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 130,000 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.63% stake. Da Davidson And accumulated 304,527 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 30,827 shares. 339,846 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 83,587 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beach Inv Management Ltd reported 5,235 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 131,685 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 15,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 28,122 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 237,491 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C has invested 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 1.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 60,860 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares to 187,288 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,084 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp Com (NYSE:MAS).