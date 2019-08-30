Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Market Value Declined While Krensavage Asset Management Cut Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by $304,500 as Shares Were Volatile

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74M market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 88,549 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 50,179 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,754 are held by Axa. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 85,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 4,427 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 0.02% or 171,771 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 39,270 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Cooperman Leon G stated it has 0.07% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). State Street owns 1.07M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 735,308 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 103,965 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 52,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 1.02M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,771 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 517,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.