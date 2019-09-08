Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $2.93 Million as Shares Declined; Bank Of The West Continues to Hold Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 41,796 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 34,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.54M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 83,000 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 17/04/2018 – IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS -CBI REPORT EXONERATES CO’S OFFICIALS FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MATTER ABOUT MURDER OF RTI ACTIVIST IN MAHARASHTRA; 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,388 shares to 17,072 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 35,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 257,175 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 37,648 shares. Gam Ag owns 26,129 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 209,515 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Victory Capital Incorporated reported 55,621 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 518,517 shares stake. Citigroup reported 128,460 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 280 shares. 49,964 were accumulated by Element Mgmt Ltd. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 181,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 5 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 15,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 69,574 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 137,798 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 61,948 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 252,327 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited owns 15,815 shares. Cambridge Invest Research owns 82,316 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 735,308 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 76,766 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 73,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Menta Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Caprock Grp holds 12,010 shares.