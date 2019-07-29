RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Stake

Today, UBS restate their “Buy” rating on RSA Insurance Group PLC (LON:RSA)‘s stock in an analyst note made public.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) stake by 10.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.19M shares with $8.54M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Garrison Cap Inc Com now has $113.31 million valuation. It closed at $7.06 lastly. It is down 17.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on August, 9 after the close. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.53 million for 8.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 850 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 70,721 shares in its portfolio. 1.19M were accumulated by Rivernorth Mgmt Limited Com. Sei Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). 3,000 are owned by Regions Fin. Stephens Ar reported 24,973 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 20,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 78,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Limited reported 92,456 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 23,675 shares stake. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). National Asset Incorporated holds 19,225 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,670 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) stake by 57,842 shares to 647,444 valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) stake by 67,644 shares and now owns 415,513 shares. Blackrock Multi (BIT) was raised too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,465 activity. Shares for $177,006 were bought by Tansey Joseph Bertrand. The insider Chase Brian S bought $29,880. Westwood Matthew Joseph had bought 5,000 shares worth $37,440. On Thursday, March 21 MARTIN CECIL E JR bought $14,620 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) or 2,000 shares. Morea Joseph had bought 5,000 shares worth $37,250. $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was bought by Hahn Daniel.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Another recent and important RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy and hold until retirement – Motley Fool UK” on June 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.35% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 579.8. About 440,049 shares traded. RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. The company has market cap of 5.98 billion GBP. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International divisions. It has a 18.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.