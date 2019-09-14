Rr Partners LP Upped Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake by $2.30 Million; Halsey Associates Has Decreased Holding in Boeing (BA) by $481,572

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 582,233 shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,458 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 22,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares to 307,800 shares, valued at $50.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 74,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,502 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

