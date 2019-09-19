Rr Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Magna Intl (MGA) by $318,500 as Market Value Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 282,365 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39 million, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 2.33 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60 million for 9.01 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year's $1.56 per share. MGA's profit will be $467.60 million for 9.01 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,005 shares to 446,168 shares, valued at $44.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).