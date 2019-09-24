Rr Partners LP Raised Its Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $3.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 270,156 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27M, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $268.51. About 200,475 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 74,098 shares to 192,502 shares, valued at $43.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,436 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp. Adams Natural Fund invested in 7,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 30,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,877 are owned by Sumitomo Life Company. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,243 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 4,280 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 3,000 shares. Shufro Rose Communications Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,050 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 70 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 12,197 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Co invested 1.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Aperio Lc reported 0.03% stake. 1,773 are held by Plante Moran Ltd Llc. 1,936 were reported by Ls Investment Ltd Llc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.