Rr Partners LP Position In Meritage Homes (MTH) Was Raised; Monroe Bank & Trust Cut Omnicell (OMCL) Position as Valuation Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 198,226 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 201,612 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH)

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 81% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Years in the making, work begins on 400-home Triangle community – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meritage Homes Receives 10 Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Opens Nation’s First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares to 636,462 shares, valued at $53.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,600 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Pinnacle Holdg has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 49,136 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 69,374 were reported by Barclays Plc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 346,782 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 2.10M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 28,118 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability accumulated 6,876 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,170 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 84,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rr Ptnrs LP has invested 5.15% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Captrust Advsrs reported 300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 180,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Limited Company accumulated 0.37% or 17,715 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 80,675 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability reported 7,246 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6.41 million shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Inv Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 341,906 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability owns 159,055 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 63,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout holds 196,336 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 110,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 4.22M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Ltd Liability Company has 177 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 16,184 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

