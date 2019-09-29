Rr Partners LP Position in Meritage Homes (MTH) Increased by $2.30 Million; Cim Trimmed Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake by $359,964; Stock Rose

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 408,078 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 9,029 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 11,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.81 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,700 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $86.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,600 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,344 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 45,579 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 7,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 198,042 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mngmt. Retail Bank Of America De owns 281,177 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Comerica Comml Bank reported 33,853 shares. Art Limited Liability reported 11,415 shares stake. Citigroup has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 46,327 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,635 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 346,782 shares. 1,170 were reported by Ls Advisors Lc. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 32,751 shares. American Int Group Incorporated owns 27,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Miles Cap Incorporated reported 1,467 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation reported 0.63% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sei Communication has 0.3% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 557,946 shares. 81,707 are held by Amp Invsts. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 3,290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 20,000 are owned by Leonard Green & Prns Limited Partnership. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% or 122,029 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 10,190 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% or 248,053 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 29,921 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.