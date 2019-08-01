Rr Partners LP Lowered Its Holding in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by $837,000 as Stock Declined; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Share Price Declined While Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed by $73.85 Million Its Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09M, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $479.75. About 106,593 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 6.24 million shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.71M for 20.97 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.