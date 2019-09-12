Rr Partners LP Lifted Its Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $3.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Raised Its Stake

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 2.95M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $261.3. About 373,939 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Royal London Asset Limited has 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 22,928 shares. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca reported 1.82% stake. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 2,622 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 10,497 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Next Gp accumulated 760 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 1,243 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 56,532 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 34 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd owns 1,562 shares. Fdx Inc reported 3,266 shares stake. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd invested in 0.17% or 4,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 135,450 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Llc reported 49,264 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 22,016 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1.91 million were reported by Madison Invest. 400 are held by Optimum Advsr. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 48 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hendershot Investments accumulated 213,338 shares. 42,150 are held by Westpac Bk Corp. Waddell & Reed Finance has 0.34% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4.22 million shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.19% or 224,944 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 58,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $666.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 3,735 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.