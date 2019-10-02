Rr Partners LP Lifted Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding by $2.30 Million; As Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Shares Declined, Goodwin Daniel L Trimmed Position

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 9.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.58 million, down from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 1.17M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 153,341 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH)

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.55 million for 11.83 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

