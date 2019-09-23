Rr Partners LP Lifted Holding in Meritage Homes (MTH) as Share Price Rose; As P G & E (PCG) Shares Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Lifted Its Stake

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 559,356 shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,050 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0% or 855 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.08 million shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. Jennison Ltd Llc holds 1.82 million shares. Amer Int accumulated 33,455 shares. 5.77M are held by Pointstate Cap L P. Vanguard Group reported 38.86 million shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,038 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Css Llc Il invested in 0.12% or 89,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.35M shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Netflix, Roku, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.29 million shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 84,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 5,064 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 192,593 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 12,011 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.62% or 33,397 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 20,787 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 100 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.13% or 198,042 shares. Brandywine Ltd Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 84,207 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,500 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $49.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).