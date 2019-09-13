Rr Partners LP Holds Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 635,717 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $263.73. About 141,666 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt holds 5,365 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 68,949 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 140,163 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Capstone Invest Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.2% stake. Becker Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,596 shares. 91 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 256 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca has invested 0.47% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 2,775 shares. Winfield Associate Incorporated reported 1,864 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,379 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 127 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 30,251 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 128,184 shares. Brown Advisory has 3,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Bankshares Of Omaha owns 19,244 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,775 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler reported 0% stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 31,358 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp reported 450,625 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 4,697 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 37,600 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $70.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,800 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).