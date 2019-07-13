Rr Partners LP Holding in Magna Intl (MGA) Trimmed by $1.01 Million; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Its Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding by $405,375 as Stock Declined

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.19 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 780,339 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 4.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $512.81 million for 7.45 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fourth Quarter & Year End 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Lazy Retirees: Nail Down a Growing Passive Income Stream of $6200/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Southwest, Winnebago, Adobe, US Steel & more – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.