Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Snap On (SNA) Position; Cortina Asset Management Raised Model N (MODN) Stake By $692,546

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Model N Inc (MODN) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc acquired 40,738 shares as Model N Inc (MODN)’s stock rose 19.13%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 406,134 shares with $7.12M value, up from 365,396 last quarter. Model N Inc now has $855.74M valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 584,518 shares traded or 111.19% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M

Rr Partners Lp decreased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 309,800 shares with $48.49 million value, down from 316,300 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 243,652 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 12.41 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 4,378 shares to 225,100 valued at $19.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quantenna Communications Inc stake by 113,622 shares and now owns 313,335 shares. Cooper (NYSE:CPS) was reduced too.

