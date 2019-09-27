Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Holding by $344,400; Shares Declined; Dominion Res Va (D) Stake Held by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 5,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406.16M, up from 4,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 821,120 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 636,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, down from 640,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 174,857 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 38,942 shares to 10,236 shares, valued at $486.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 93 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,408 shares, and cut its stake in Two Harbors Inv Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Welch Forbes holds 5,284 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc accumulated 0.14% or 479,719 shares. Sabal Communications invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com holds 24,787 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 164,731 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has 6,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments accumulated 25,097 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 20,493 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Field And Main Natl Bank holds 0.23% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nomura Inc accumulated 0% or 4,474 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,462 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 0.25% or 12,125 shares.

