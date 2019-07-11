Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Share Value Declined; Hodges Capital Management Holding in Targa Resources (TRGP) Increased by $668,997 as Valuation Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 101.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 16,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 757,751 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 772,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 788,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 361,791 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 18,275 shares to 6,994 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 24,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,635 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc Cl A (NYSE:TLYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,000 were reported by Ejf Cap Limited Liability. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 18,737 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 10,746 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 0.1% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 28,300 shares. 127,528 are held by Samson Management Llc. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 871,295 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Legal & General Public Limited invested in 0.03% or 1.30M shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 21.34M shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp holds 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 206,786 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 19,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SNV’s profit will be $160.10 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.