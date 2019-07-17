Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position; GDL Fund Has 1.09 Sentiment

GDL Fund (GDL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 12 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 11 decreased and sold stock positions in GDL Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.32 million shares, down from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding GDL Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Rr Partners Lp decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 13,400 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 640,562 shares with $51.51 million value, down from 653,962 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $11.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 898,346 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. holds 2.07% of its portfolio in The GDL Fund for 1.69 million shares. Glacier Peak Capital Llc owns 28,590 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Associates Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 153,142 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,975 shares.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 27,433 shares traded or 51.76% up from the average. The GDL Fund (GDL) has risen 0.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $152.49 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

More notable recent The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The GDL Fund – Our U.S. Closed-End Arbitrage Fund in the Gabelli Family Names Willis Brucker and Gian Maria Magrini as Portfolio Managers – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Easy Way To Arbitrage Profits: The GDL Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The GDL Fund Announces Evaluation of Potential Strategic Alternatives – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 17,008 shares. Missouri-based Services has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steward Partners Adds New Advisor in Texas – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raymond James Financial goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $94 target in Friday, April 5 report.