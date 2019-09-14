Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $544,050; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Position by $464,548

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 908,072 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.94 million, down from 913,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 9,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.88M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 484,727 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 2,457 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 2.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 10,114 shares. Leisure Management has 5,386 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 3,234 shares. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adage Prns Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,424 shares. Security Tru Co reported 2,555 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,750 shares. Moreover, Corecommodity Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). James Invest Rech owns 73,884 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 0.41% or 67,658 shares.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.