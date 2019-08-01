Rr Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $475,200; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $633,222

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 6.27 million shares traded or 126.46% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10 million shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 22,158 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.19M shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com holds 0.18% or 70,438 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 4,632 shares. Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stelac Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 3,037 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 15,379 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Co reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,004 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 38,977 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 0.14% or 5,549 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

