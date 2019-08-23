Rr Partners LP Has Decreased By $1.01 Million Its Snap On (SNA) Holding; Kepos Capital LP Has Boosted Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 605.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 47,102 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 54,887 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 7,785 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $32.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.58 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Rr Partners Lp decreased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 309,800 shares with $48.49 million value, down from 316,300 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 206,259 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video)

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 18.73% above currents $76.98 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton’s (ETN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Notes: AMU and AMUB – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $165.31 million for 12.38 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

