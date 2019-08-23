Rr Partners LP Has Cut Synovus Finl (SNV) Holding by $550,800; As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Price Declined, Prudential Financial Raised by $15.78 Million Its Position

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 772,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54 million, down from 788,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 777,574 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 272,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 910,188 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.54M, up from 638,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 586,894 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.45M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

