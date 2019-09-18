Rr Partners LP Has Boosted Meritage Homes (MTH) Position By $2.30 Million; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 20.53% above currents $44.91 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. See E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) latest ratings:

Rr Partners Lp increased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 21.65%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 904,521 shares with $46.44 million value, up from 859,521 last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 313,835 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,742 were reported by Amalgamated Bank. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Company, Florida-based fund reported 120,477 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 482,397 shares. Advisors Asset reported 66,061 shares stake. Southpoint Capital Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.53% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1.50 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 42,727 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 3.25M shares. Moreover, Lmr Prns Llp has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 8,010 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Strs Ohio holds 143,357 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.02% or 1.93M shares. Moreover, Toscafund Asset Management Llp has 34.43% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 6,700 are owned by Axa.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $10.77 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 1.14M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,288 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,116 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,127 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rr Prns LP holds 904,521 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Street has 1.19M shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 14 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 14,167 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 497,977 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 49,136 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 100 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 91,703 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 23,471 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 20,100 shares.

Rr Partners Lp decreased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 486,100 shares to 456,600 valued at $46.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

