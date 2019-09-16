Rr Partners LP Decreased Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake by $556,800; Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder American Financial Group Lifted Its Position

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.50M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 3.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Developing Los Casagrandes, New Companion Series to Animated Hit The Loud House; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SVOD PARTNERS INTERESTED IN REBOOTS OF OLD SHOWS; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 440 were accumulated by Mesirow Mngmt. Mirae Asset Investments holds 17,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 7,917 shares. Vertex One Asset Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,132 shares. 45,609 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 49,123 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP holds 149,353 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% or 65,584 shares. Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 197,703 shares stake. 1St Source State Bank reported 0.02% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 26,455 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.51% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,000 shares. Art Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Naples Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Is Up 28% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Real People and Stories Spotlight How Lincoln Financial Group Is Helping to Improve Lives, Communities and the Environment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “With New Online Underwriting Tool Lincoln Financial Group Can Deliver Instant Life Insurance Quotes – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47 million for 6.45 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.