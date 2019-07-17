Rr Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bb&T Securities Raised Its Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Stock Value Declined

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 12,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,606 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 82,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 192,409 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 640,562 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.51 million, down from 653,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 90,267 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 37,093 shares to 103,101 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 14,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,951 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 336,105 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 46,274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 565,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has invested 0.07% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Us National Bank De holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 1.84 million shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.07% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Bokf Na accumulated 0.05% or 47,263 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dearborn Ptnrs Limited has 335,719 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 25,364 shares. Manchester Llc holds 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 1,188 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Blackrock has 12.38 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $261.90 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.03% or 65,290 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.12% or 2.04 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 24,884 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 105,847 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% or 600,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 101,262 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). King Luther Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 12,017 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Company has 6,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 63,871 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 706 shares.