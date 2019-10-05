Rr Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) by $556,800; Kimberly (KMB) Stock Value Rose While Mairs & Power Has Lowered Position

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.50M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 831,161 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 11,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 120,899 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11M, down from 132,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $481.13M for 5.91 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.31M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.