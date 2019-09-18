Rr Partners LP Cut Allstate (ALL) Stake; United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Insurance Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 18.96% above currents $13.45 stock price. United Insurance Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Market Perform” rating. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. See United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Rr Partners Lp decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 51.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 486,100 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 456,600 shares with $46.43 million value, down from 942,700 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $35.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 47,533 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 578,604 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 4,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 45,340 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 181,827 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 38,415 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 1,344 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 6,889 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 35,392 shares. Citigroup holds 15,628 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 44,656 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 19,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. Hogan Michael bought $12,860 worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by MARTZ BRAD, worth $22,155 on Monday, August 5. Shares for $3,554 were bought by Whittemore Kent G on Tuesday, August 6. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak. St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of stock. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $35,250 was made by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $581.46 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cleararc Cap invested in 0.15% or 4,975 shares. Central Retail Bank invested in 299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,056 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Meyer Handelman has 0.81% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 107,068 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 509,107 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 6,947 shares. 650,568 are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Duff And Phelps Investment Management stated it has 3,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whitnell And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 1,218 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 44,480 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.06% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rmb Capital Management Limited holds 0% or 129 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.72 million for 11.95 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is 0.40% above currents $107.57 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.