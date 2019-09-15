Rr Advisors Upped Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Holding by $8.28 Million; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position as Market Value Rose

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 55166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 46,406 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 217,379 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.73M, down from 219,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 25,348 shares to 112,576 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 13,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $851.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Gas Partners by 756,000 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $76.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).