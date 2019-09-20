Rr Advisors Upped Its Position in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by $7.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Its Stake in Synaptics (SYNA) by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 1.23 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 52,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 287,352 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 339,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 198,604 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salient Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.28M shares. Korea Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 15,700 shares. Qs reported 21,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Management Corp accumulated 7,052 shares or 0.13% of the stock. West Family Investments reported 47,178 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 3,875 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 7,038 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 225,000 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested in 20,905 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac reported 17,369 shares stake. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 117,345 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 103,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 124,894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 216,000 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $57.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.19M for 27.43 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 398,595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,348 shares. Principal Gp reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 61,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 18,009 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 709,106 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 25,038 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,151 shares stake. California-based Menta Capital Ltd has invested 0.09% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.76M shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 6,547 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 64,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 34,700 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).