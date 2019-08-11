Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holding as Share Price Declined; S Squared Technology Has Increased Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $320,000

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,460 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 2.59M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VOC Energy Trust: A Forecast Of Future Distributions – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2014, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GlycoMimetics’ lead drug flunks late-stage study; shares down 54% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $51.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,592 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).