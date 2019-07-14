Rr Advisors Stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Has Decreased by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Its Navient (NAVI) Holding by $14.84 Million; Stock Rose

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 7,152 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc analyzed 1.35M shares as the company's stock rose 15.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.80 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.33 million, down from 25.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 1.39 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $63.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NAVI’s profit will be $124.45 million for 6.55 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Navient Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 466,559 shares to 14.64 million shares, valued at $1.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 224,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).