Rr Advisors Stake in Oneok New (OKE) Has Raised by $26.74 Million as Market Value Rose; Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position by $7.79 Million; Market Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 708,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 7.73 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.45 million, down from 8.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 3.81 million shares traded or 29.04% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89 million, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,568 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $260.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 171,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Community Bank & Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 1,937 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% or 80,077 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 5,382 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,600 are held by Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability. Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 5,890 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 19,044 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 943,760 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 57,433 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% stake. 65 are owned by Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc reported 1.66M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 859,800 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).