Rr Advisors Stake In Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Was Lifted; Rmb Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL)

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 345.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,649 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 3,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.16. About 63,766 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 365,586 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS

