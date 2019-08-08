Rr Advisors Raised Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $2.34 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Boosted Stake

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2.89M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 96,736 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 777,921 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,740 shares to 128,705 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,787 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

