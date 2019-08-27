Rr Advisors Position in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; As Buckle (The) (BKE) Shares Rose, Holder Rk Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 3,927 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 146,893 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 53,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 1.10 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 77,450 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,510 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.03% or 140,400 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 21,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson holds 551 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 300,313 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 34,273 shares. 81,464 are held by Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 4,261 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 24,257 shares.

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Buckle, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “The Buckle (BKE) call put ratio 10 calls to 1 put with focus on September 20 calls into EPS – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle: Treading Water – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckle: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More important recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.