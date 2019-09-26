Rr Advisors Position in Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) Holding by $813,984; Market Valuation Declined

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (OCFC) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 33,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 311,905 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, up from 277,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 1,067 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.27 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 12,588 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 70,079 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 745,123 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp accumulated 836,473 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 800,932 shares. Addison Cap holds 8,877 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.68% or 688,829 shares in its portfolio. Clover Prns LP owns 70,767 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 117,870 shares. Prudential Inc holds 184,600 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.32% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 13,556 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Daniel J. Harris, New York Regional President – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OceanFirst Financial bags two acquisitions valued at ~$285M total – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Common Stock (OCFC) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 69,053 shares to 62,769 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myokardia Inc (Put) by 552,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com owns 7.22M shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 1.43 million shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated owns 650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Westwood Group stated it has 0.19% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 47,140 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 23,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc holds 65,912 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 37,285 shares. Income Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 6.15M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 53,676 shares. Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 197,414 shares. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 39.90 million shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.