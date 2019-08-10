Rr Advisors Maintains Holding in Voc Energy Trust (VOC); Shareholder Capital Returns Management Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Stake

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30)

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 43,460 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,926 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 1.32% stake. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 667 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bokf Na has 6,670 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 3,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Ltd holds 0.93% or 44,573 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 0% stake. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 16,265 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 245,918 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc invested in 10.78M shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares to 465,718 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,673 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).