Rr Advisors Lowered Its Position in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $445,200

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (ADP) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp analyzed 2,800 shares as the company's stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 621,582 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 14,961 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company owns 78,679 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moneta Gru Invest Advsrs Lc holds 1,527 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 130,397 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Markston Limited Liability has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fcg Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.11% or 2,170 shares. 3,809 were reported by Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Limited Co. 134,403 were reported by Artisan Prns Lp. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 7,208 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com has 2,514 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 46,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 0.02% or 24,389 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc reported 144,092 shares. Ancora Advsrs owns 10,732 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 643,840 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 73,100 shares to 95,500 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 96,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $51.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

