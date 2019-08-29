Rr Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million; Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Hill (HRC) Position by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 303,730 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 27,832 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

