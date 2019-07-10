Rr Advisors Lifted Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake by $11.39 Million; Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Sysco (SYY) Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 117.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 78,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,482 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 66,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 3.28 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 224,314 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,763 shares to 50,989 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,384 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).