Rr Advisors Lifted Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake; PCM Fund (PCM) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Rr Advisors Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 17250% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Advisors Llc acquired 345,000 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Rr Advisors Llc holds 347,000 shares with $11.49 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 154,765 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29

PCM Fund Inc (PCM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced their holdings in PCM Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 944,829 shares, up from 732,572 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PCM Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $125.19 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 22.98 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 60,820 shares traded or 94.16% up from the average. PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PCM Fund Inc. for 213,491 shares. Sol Capital Management Co owns 172,937 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.15% invested in the company for 223,077 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,100 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 51.82% above currents $27.5 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 8.

